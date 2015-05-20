We tried cryotherapy -- the super-cold treatment LeBron James swears by

World class athletes like LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo use cryotherapy to help their muscles recover and to heighten their alertness. Self help guru Tony Robbins also told us that he uses the treatment on a daily basis. We decided to try it for ourselves.

We went to KryoLife, which is the only cryotherapy treatment center in New York City that is available to the public. Each three-minute treatment costs $US90, and it exposes the subject’s entire body to temperatures as low as negative 264 degrees Fahrenheit.

Produced by Graham Flanagan with camera by Justin Gmoser

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.