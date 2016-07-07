We tried cryotherapy -- the super-cold treatment the FDA doesn't recommend

World-class athletes including LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo use cryotherapy to help their muscles recover and to heighten their alertness. Self-help guru Tony Robbins also told us he used the treatment on a daily basis. We decided to try it for ourselves.

We went to KryoLife, one of the only cryotherapy treatment centres in New York City that is available to the public. Each three-minute treatment costs $90, and it exposes the subject’s entire body to temperatures as low as minus 264 degrees Fahrenheit.

This video was originally produced in May 2015. On July 5, 2016, the Food and Drug Administration released a report stating that cryotherapy poses potential health risks and that there is no evidence showing any actual health benefits.

Produced by Graham Flanagan with camera by Justin Gmoser

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.