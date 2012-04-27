This Little Boy Bawling His Eyes Out After An Adult Snatches A Baseball From Him Is The Saddest Thing You'll See Today

Texas Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland decided to be a real nice guy during last night’s game versus the New York Yankees and tossed a ball into the stands.



It looked like it was headed toward a father trying to grab it for his kid, but the guy next to him had other plans.

Watch as the little boy starts crying uncontrollably and the adults who end up with the ball couldn’t care less (via The Big Lead).

