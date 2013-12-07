Pollution In China Is So Bad That The Government Had To Break Out This Crying Little Girl

This morning, FT China correspondent Simon Rabinovitch pointed us to ridiculous, scary situation over at the English-language version of the Shanghai Environmental Monitoring Center.

The air quality reading is currently 472 — “severely polluted,” an emergency status. The index is supposed to top out at 500, though it’s often surpassed this.

Anyway, when it gets this bad, the government apparently breaks out an image of … a crying little girl.

Check it out:

