The Monsters Who Made A Little Boy Cry By Taking A Baseball Want An Apology

Photo: YouTube

So there’s a new wrinkle to the story about the baseball-snatching adult couple that made a little boy cry at a New York Yankees-Texas Rangers game earlier this week.The couple spoke to a TV station in Dallas saying they meant no harm and were simply caught up in the moment (via HBT).



“My fiance Shannon and I were honestly unaware of the situation of the little boy sitting next to us last night since we were so caught up in the excited and moment of being at our first Ranger’s baseball game together,” [Sean Leonard] wrote in a statement.

As you can see in the video, the culprits really had no idea.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The kid’s parents say that at no point have they thought the couple was wrong for not giving their kid the ball.

We obviously weren’t there, but we’ve been to enough baseball games to know that during a game with no intensity you can hear just about anything in the stands in-between pitches.

Let alone a severely upset child.

The couple is also asking Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay to apologise for turning their ignorant bliss into such a nationally-followed villainous act.

“It’s very hurtful, especially when you know you wouldn’t intentionally hurt somebody or hurt their feelings,” [Shannon] Moore said. “Especially when it’s a little-bitty toddler.”

Oh please, Kay’s comments were all in good fun. This is what he said:

“Oh my God. They can’t give it to the kid? That’s awful.”

Upon noticing the couple was posing for pictures with the ball Kay added, “Wow! They’re actually rubbing it in the kid’s face. How cold.”

He also described the two as “greedy” and “tone deaf.” But keep in mind that Kay was broadcasting a Yankees game in which the Yankees were losing and nothing all that exciting was going on. Hardly something worth apologizing for.

But the couple should be upset with themselves for NEVER realising what happened and were instead immensely excited over a silly ball. Also, giving a child a baseball instead of keeping it is one of baseball fans’ most-widely accepted rules.

No one over the age of 12 has any need for a baseball.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.