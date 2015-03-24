Ted Cruz's wife is taking an unpaid leave of absence as a managing director at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs managing director Heidi Cruz, the wife of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), has taken an unpaid leave of absence from the bank, Bloomberg News’ Michael Moore reports.

On Monday, Ted Cruz officially announced

his candidacy for president during an event at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Heidi Cruz worked Goldman’s private wealth management division in Houston, Texas.

Ted Cruz, who has been a big critic of Obamacare, had been on his wife’s Goldman health insurance plan, according to a profile in the New York Times from 2013.

Heidi Cruz, a graduate of Harvard Business School, started at Goldman in October 2005. She was promoted to managing director in November 2012. She previously did a stint at Merrill Lynch. Before that, she worked in the George W. Bush Administration.

She met Ted in 2000. They have two daughters, Caroline and Catherine.

