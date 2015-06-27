Ted Cruz says 'lawless' Supreme Court rulings have led to 'some of the darkest 24 hours in our nation's history'

It’s safe to say Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was horrified by this week’s landmark Supreme Court rulings on Obamacare are gay marriage.

In an appearance on Sean Hannity’s radio show on Friday, Cruz, who is running for president, made it clear he thought the rulings represented a sad moment for America.

“Today is some of the darkest 24 hours in our nation’s history,” Cruz said after Hannity asked how he was doing.

Cruz went on to describe both rulings as “naked and shameless judicial activism.”

The first of the two decisions Cruz blasted on the radio came Thursday when the Supreme Court upheld a provision of the Affordable Care Act. In that ruling, the justices rejected an argument that the way the so-called Obamacare legislation was written prevents subsidized insurance in states where the federal government has set up healthcare exchanges.

According to Cruz, this decision amounted to the judges “rewriting” the law in support of President Barack Obama’s agenda.

“The decision yesterday rewriting Obamacare … for the second time six justices joined the Obama administration,” Cruz said. “You now have Barack Obama, [former United States Secretary of Health and Human Services] Kathleen Sebelius, and six justices responsible for forcing this failed disaster of a law on millions of Americans and simply rewriting the law in a way that is fundamentally contrary to their judicial oaths.”

Cruz has made repealing Obamacare one of the cornerstones of his presidential campaign.

After discussing the Obamacare case, Cruz attacked Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that legalised same-sex marriage in all 50 states. He characterised it as an attack on existing state-based marriage laws.

“This radical decision purporting to strike down the marriage laws of every state, it has no connection to the United States Constitution,” Cruz said. “They are simply making it up. It is lawless and in doing so they have undermined the fundamental legitimacy of the United States Supreme Court.”

Listen to Cruz’s comments on Mediaite.

