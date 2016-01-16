US

Cruz: The birther argument would make Trump ineligible to run for President

Ted Cruz fought back against Donald Trump’s public concerns over Cruz’s eligibility to run for president in the Fox Business Republican debate.

Cruz used the most extreme theories of the birther debate to argue that not only would he be ineligible to run for president, but it would also make Trump ineligible as well.

