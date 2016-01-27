Ted Cruz just challenged Donald Trump to a one-on-one debate

Less than an hour after Republican frontrunner Donald Trump said he plans on boycotting Thursday’s debate on Fox News, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) challenged him to a one-on-one debate.

Speaking on the Mark Levin show, a conservative talk radio program, Cruz criticised the real estate mogul for his ongoing feud with Fox News host and debate moderator Megyn Kelly.

“If Donald is afraid of Megyn Kelly, I would like to invite him on your show to participate in a one-on-one debate between me and Donald, mano y mano,” Cruz said Tuesday night.

“The fact that Donald is now afraid to appear on the debate stage, that he doesn’t want his record questioned, I think that reflects a lack of respect for the men and women of Iowa.”

Cruz added that Trump could choose the moderator for the proposed debate.

Recent polls show Trump with a slight lead over Cruz in Iowa, with less than a week before the Hawkeye State’s Feb. 1 caucus. Trump maintains a strong lead in national polls.

NOW WATCH: Shockingly common misconceptions about Islam



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.