CrunchGear Party Draws Gearheads, And--Shocker--Women

Photo: Caroline McCarthy, CNet CNet’s Caroline McCarthy wraps up last night’s birthday party for TechCrunch’s sister blog CrunchGear at Red Sky on East 29th St.



Present: tech reporters, bloggers, start-ups, flacks, a few VCs, and apparently a lot of girls. McCarthy:

Freelancer and Next New Networks blog editor Blake Robinson pointed out that the gender ratio was actually somewhere close to 50/50–and possibly slightly skewed in favour of the females, which would make the event just about unprecedented in the local tech scene’s distinct history of “brodeos.”