Crunch numbers like a pro with this Excel boot camp course

In today’s data-centric world, a little Excel knowledge can take you a long way. Whether you’re looking to impress at your workplace or nail an upcoming interview, the Ultimate All-Level Excel Bootcamp can set you up for success with nearly 70 hours of comprehensive Excel training.
You’ll start with the essentials, mastering core functions like sorting, filtering, graphing, and much more. Once you’re comfortable, you can move onto more advanced concepts including spreadsheet automation and business analysis. Plus, this collection also comes with PivotTable training, giving you the knowhow to make sense of large data sets in no time at all.
You can supercharge your Excel training with the Ultimate All-Level Excel Bootcamp for only $46 AUD [$35 USD] — that’s 85% off its usual price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.