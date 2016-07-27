This see-through suitcase is the terrible travel invention you never wanted

Facebook/Crumpler HQ We hope you have nothing to hide.

Travel “innovations” are nearly comprehensively terrible and useless, but this one outdid itself in both those categories.

Crumpler introduced the Vis-à-Vis Trunk, an entirely transparent, hard-shell carry on made of clear polycarbonate. It can be yours for a mere $559.

You really have two options here: start packing neater or get used to having your mess — and dirty underwear — exposed to the world.

On the upside, maybe the TSA won’t stop you to dig around your stuff, since you clearly have nothing to hide.

