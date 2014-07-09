Crumbs Posted This Bizarre Job Opening The Day Before Closing For Good

Crumbs Bake Shop announced Monday that it was closing all of its stores for good and laying off about 800 employees without prior warning.

So it seems strange that just one day earlier, the company posted a job opening for a sales associate on the jobs website Simply Hired.

The call for applicants, dated July 6, reads, “Sweet Freaks Rejoice!!! If you love cupcakes (and other yummy desserts) AND making people happy, this is the place for you! We want really nice, super-friendly, punctual, responsible, positive, multi-tasking, neat-freaks who know how to have fun!!!”

The job description also calls for someone with a “strong sense of stability” who is “passionate about cupcakes and all things carbohydrate.”

We reached out to Crumbs for comment and will update when we hear back.

See the job opening below.

