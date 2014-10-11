Crumbs Is Reopening Stores Next Week -- Here's What Will Be Different

Crumbs Bake Shop will start reopening stores this month after suddenly shutting them all down in July because it was running out of cash.

A store located on Broadway and 37th streets in Manhattan will be the first to reopen on Tuesday, according to CNBC host Marcus Lemonis, one of the company’s new owners.

“Customers can expect a new, modern experience at the renovated facility,” according to a news release.

The shop has been repainted and will feature a new cooler for frozen desserts. The bakery is also adding gluten-free options to the menu and a few new cupcake flavours, including Sweet Pete’s Salted Caramel Chocolate Cupcake and a Key West Key Lime Pie Cupcake.

Another 25 locations will reopen within the next 30 days in cities including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Newark, Delaware, and Washington, DC.

Here’s a list of some of the stores that will reopen, according to Crumbs’ wesbite, which is also relaunching next week:

Lemonis is the chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises and star of CNBC’s “The Profit,” in which he provides financing to struggling businesses to help them execute a turnaround. Crumbs’ new owners also includes the Fischer family, who own Dippin’ Dots.

Once the largest cupcake company in the world, Crumbs was founded 2003 with a single bakery in Manhattan’s Upper West Side and eventually expanded to 79 stores across the country.

Shortly after going public in 2011, however, Crumbs began losing money.

It remains to be seen whether the investment from Lemonis and Fisher Enterprises can revive the business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.