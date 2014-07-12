A Crumbs Cupcake Just Sold For $US255 On EBay

eBay This cupcake just sold for $US255 on eBay.

Someone just sold what is supposedly the last cupcake from Crumbs Bake Shop for $US255 on eBay.

The “Birthday Cake” flavored treat went up for sale after Crumbs suddenly closed all of its stores on Monday due to financial troubles.

A picture of the receipt shows the cupcake was purchased at Crumbs’ 42nd Street location in New York City at 2:43 p.m. on Monday. The original cost of the cupcake was $US3.95.

The seller called it the “Holy Grail of confections” and encouraged buyers to “bid on this still-delicious soon-to-be relic, and you’ll be able to tell your grandchildren that you devoured the last Crumbs cupcake.”

Bidding ended before noon on Friday, one day after news broke that Crumbs may be resurrected through a deal financed by CNBC host Marcus Lemonis and Dippin’ Dots owners Fischer Enterprises.

