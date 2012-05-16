Crumbling Dewey & LeBoeuf Sued By Feds Over Pensions

Steven Davis: Ousted from ailing law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf.

The federal agency that oversees pensions sued imploding law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP to terminate its retirement plans, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation wants to transfer the plans’ records and assets and appoint a trustee, Bloomberg reported.



The news comes as Above the Law reports that Dewey sent its laid-off employees a memo notifying them that it would stop their severance payments.

Roughly 50 of the firm’s European partners have moved to Greenberg Traurig LLP, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Dewey has experienced a wave of partner defections following the ouster of its chairman, Steven Davis, who’s reportedly being investigated by the Manhattan district attorney’s office for misconduct.

