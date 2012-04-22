Yes There Is A SAW-Themed Cruise (And 11 Other Ridiculous But Real Boat Vacations)

Torture-porn aficionados and cruise-lovers of the world unite: Carnival Cruises has joined forces Twisted Pictures to create the SAW at Sea Cruise, because apparently there’s a market for that.
If you aren’t the kind of person who would enjoy being trapped on a ship with the kind of people who would be able to participate in the “SAW Tattoo Contest,” never fear.
After some research, Business Insider found that there are enough themed cruises for everybody.
The SAW franchise really doesn't know when to stop.
For five glorious nights in August, the Carnival Glory will travel from New York to 'the most beautiful points in Canada,' all the while mingling with some of the SAW stars and participating SAW tattoo contests. Because who doesn't have tattoos of torture porn?
Prices range from $695 to $1,695.
For those who don't survive the SAW cruise, take a ride on the Barge to Hell.
The heavy metal-themed trip, full of 2,000 headbangers and Icelandic hard core bands, sets sail this December and is a 4-night round trip from Miami to the Bahamas and back.
According tithe website it's the 'world's most extreme metal cruise,' and we believe it.
But wait, not all of the themed cruises are dark.
In the past, gold lamé wearing fitness guru Richard Simmons has been known to hold weight-loss themed cruises.
2012 marks the sixth annual Cougar Cruise, which goes from Florida to Cozumel and back.
Participants will be 'Meeting new and fun single friends ... and so much more!!!' (Oh no, how much more?)
Prices range from $448.47 to $1,152.47.
The Titanic memorial cruise departed earlier this month on the 100th anniversary of the boat's sole voyage. With an identical route, authentic meals and period appropriate music, the cruise recreated the Titanic's journey to a T ... except for, you know, the whole hitting-an-iceberg-and-sinking part.
Prices ranged from $4,429 to $12,655 and attracted people who dressed in top hats and sported tattoos of the ship on their forearms.
This June, a week-long vampire convention will be held on a cruise to Southeast Alaska.
For that week, the Zuiderdam, a Holland America ship, will host vampire balls, movie screenings, costume contents and Bram Stoker's great-grandnephew Dacre Stoker.
Prices range from $1,060 to $3,549.
The Twilight fan cruise with Alice and Emmett Cullen!
No word yet on a rival Team Jacob werewolf-themed cruise.
This November, a Star Trek-themed cruise will depart from Miami to the Caribbean on the Norwegian Epic.
With Trek celebrities on board, the website claims that the cruise is 'A more personal experience than any convention.'
Live long and prosper.
Yes, really.
Quilt Camp at Sea has been ruling the ocean for the past 10 years. It's so popular that the 2012 cruises to Alaska and New England are already sold out.
One thousand cruisers participated in the 2009 cruise, 'Hogs on the High Seas,' put on by Royal Caribbean.
While bikes weren't allowed on the ship, cruisers were able to enjoy a motorcycle trade show, leather-only formal nights, as well as Belly Wacker flop, Sexy Senorita and Topless Hombre contests.
