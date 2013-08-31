Here's A Guide To What A Cruise Missile Is, And How They Could Be Launched At Assad

If America bombs Syria over perceived chemical weapons use, the attack will most likely involve sea-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles and last a couple of days.

We detailed 20 reasons why the specter of Tomahawk missiles should concern Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but here’s the simplest explanation:

“Tomahawks have a range of 1,000 nautical miles; Assad’s most advanced anti-ship missile, the P-800 Yakhont, has a range of 180,” Michael D. Weiss notes in

a comprehensive deep dive about what it would take to degrade Assad’s power.

Reuters made this handy graphic illustrating the range and features of various cruise missiles that are in America’s arsenal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.