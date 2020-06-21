Cruise ships won't sail from the US until mid-September, says association that oversees Carnival, Disney Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean

Maria Maarbes/Shutterstock Pool-goers on Disney Cruise Line ship. Cruise Lines International Association oversees major cruise companies, including Disney ships.

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced Friday that it would suspend cruise ships sailing from US ports until September 15.

CLIA oversees major cruise companies, including Carnival, Disney, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, and Princess Cruises, among others.

The CDC’s current no-sail order for cruise ships leaving from the US is effective until July 24.

CLIA says its reason for the prolonged hold on US cruise travel is to “err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crewmembers.”

Americans eager to book their next cruise getaway won’t be sailing from the US until at least September, according to new restrictions from Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

In April, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention announced that its no-sail order for cruise ships would be effective until July 24.

On Friday, global cruise line trade organisation CLIA announced that it will now voluntarily suspend all sailings from US ports until September 15.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri A Royal Caribbean ship sails past Manhattan.

CLIA oversees a number of commercial cruise companies, including Carnival, Disney, Holland America Line, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, and Princess Cruises.

The official statement from CLIA reads: “Although we had hoped that cruise activity could resume as soon as possible after that date, it is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to resumption in the United States.”

The organisation’s statement continued: “Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crewmembers.”

CLIA’s announcement explained that it hopes additional time will allow for communication and coordination with the CDC “on measures that will be appropriate for the eventual resumption of cruise operations.”

“This voluntary suspension applies to all CLIA members to which the No Sail Order applied (vessels with capacity to carry 250 persons or more),” the statement continued. “CLIA member cruise lines will continually evaluate the evolving situation and make a determination as to whether a further extension is necessary.”

Representatives of CLIA did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for additional comment.

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic led to outbreaks on some ships – not to mention chaos for workers who were stranded at sea

In early February, the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, was quarantined after the first crew member tested positive for COVID-19. More than 700 of the ship’s crew members and passengers eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

Other cruise ships, including (but not limited to) the Holland America Zaandam, at least two other Princess Cruise vessels, and Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas, made headlines after they reported onboard outbreaks of the virus.

Travel restrictions caused by the pandemic have led some cruise ships to be stranded at sea and unable to dock at ports, with some housing guests and crew members who were quarantined on the vessels.

Carl Juste/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Passengers disembark the Carnival Sensation on March 9, 2020.

Originally, some Carnival cruises were going to resume in August

Prior to CLIA’s announcement about suspending US cruise travel until September 15, Carnival Cruise Line had announced in May that it planned to resume some itineraries that set sail from US ports in August.

The cruise line announced it would prioritise trips leaving from Galveston, Texas; Miami, and Port Canaveral, Florida; which are locations that attract local and regional customers who wouldn’t need to take a flight to get to the port (and, in other words, be exposed to travellers in airports), Business Insider’s Graham Rapier previously reported.

