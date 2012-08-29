Cruise-Loving Vacationers Are Totally Over The Costa Concordia Disaster

Photo: Getty / Laura Lezza

More and more, we’ve been hearing that the cruising industry has come back surprisingly quickly from the Costa Concordia disaster earlier this year.Citi’s Greg Badishkanian says that the good news keeps coming in for the industry:



Based on our checks, cruise trends have improved over the last month (since RCL reported 2Q results on July 27th). The main factors attributed to improved booking trends are pent-up cruise demand post the Concordia tragedy and non-stop cruise line promotional activity. North American sourced bookings have accelerated (better than expected) with consistent discounting/promos (as expected). Europe/UK is stable to improving vs. the prior month’s trend. 2013 is shaping up solidly w/ very strong bookings as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.