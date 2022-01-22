A TikToker who has been on 40 cruises shares 3 ways to save money on board

- Emma Cruises is well known for sharing her cruise advice on TikTok and YouTube.
- Emma, who has been cruising since she was 11, has been on around 40 voyages.
- From getting half price spa deals to freebies, she told Insider her tips for saving money on board.
Emma Cruises is a British travel blogger with more than 98,000 subscribers on YouTube and 31,000 followers on TikTok. She uses both platforms, as well as her online travel blog, to dispel common cruising misconceptions, according to the blog.
The blogger, whose online course on how to cruise on a budget launches on February 10, shared her top three tips with Insider.
“A travel agent will never be more expensive than a cruise line, and if they are, something’s really wrong,” Emma told Insider.
Emma added that booking with a travel agent is less stressful for the customer, as they have someone to deal with any complications or last-minute changes to the trip.
“If you wanted to have a massage in the spa, it can be quite expensive, but if you wanted to do it on a port day, sometimes they do half price,” she said.
Specialty restaurants may also offer a discounted price on the first day of the voyage, Emma said.
But you’ll have to wait until you are on board to book, according to Emma, who said that discounts likely won’t be announced in advance.
“You could go to a place and a cruise line will offer you, for example, an aquarium ticket for $50. But if you book your own ticket, it could be $15,” she said.
“I’ve been in places where the cruise line has tried to sell you a shuttle bus into town, but then I’ve walked outside and there’s been a free shuttle bus offered by the council,” she added.