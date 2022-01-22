A TikToker who has been on 40 cruises shares 3 ways to save money on board

A travel agent will usually be able to get you perks or freebies while on board.

Emma told Insider that while the overall price of the cruise won’t change when you book through a travel agent, they will usually be able to get freebies that you wouldn’t be able to find online, such as chocolate strawberries or on-board credit.

“A travel agent will never be more expensive than a cruise line, and if they are, something’s really wrong,” Emma told Insider.

Emma added that booking with a travel agent is less stressful for the customer, as they have someone to deal with any complications or last-minute changes to the trip.