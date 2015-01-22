Here's A Collection Of The Most Passive Aggressive Ways Companies Stop You From Opting Out Of Their Offers

cruelestoptouts.tumblr.com These awful opt-outs offer no right answer.

If you spend enough time roaming the web you’ll inevitably run into an over-the-top opt out form.

These twisted pop ups prevent you from viewing more content on a website unless you either sign up for whatever spammy mailing list/deal they’re offering, or agree to an absurd, guilt-trippy statement such as, “No thanks, I hate creativity!”

These forms plague websites small and large.

One courageous media strategist, Lydia Laurenson, has set out to put an end to this scourge by naming and shaming the digital offenders on a new Tumblr.

Cruel Opt-Out Forms collects the worst opt-out forms from around the web and calls them out on their misbehavior.

Laurenson says she doesn’t hate opt out forms as a whole. She believes there’s a place for them in the right context, but used incorrectly they can hurt an otherwise healthy brand.

“I’ve been hearing rumours that cruel opt-out forms have been banned by some web companies because they had heinous examples in the past and it was hurting their brand,” she told us. “But a lot of people think they’re just funny.”

You can submit your own opt-out form here. These are some of our favourites:

