Update: To be clear. It’s not just oil. Silver might not hold $35. Everythign is getting slammed.



Original post: Can crude even hold $98 today?

This fall is terrifying.

Here’s some long-term perspective, via FinViz:

P.S.: If you have any idea of who’s getting smoked by the huge selloff across the commodity complex, tip us at [email protected]

