Crude Tops $US115

Brent crude futures briefly climbed above $US115 a barrel as trading opened Sunday evening Eastern U.S. time.

The New York Times reported Sunday that members of Sunni militia ISIS had captured a major Iraq border crossing with Syria, and that just one of the three major transit points with Syria remains under the Iraqi government’s control. Sec. of State John Kerry hinted while in Cairo this weekend that the U.S. would be open to replacing Iraqi president Nuri Al-Maliki.

Meanwhile, YNet news reported Israel has launched a series of strikes against Syria in response to a missile attack earlier in the day that killed a 13 year-old.

“The targets attacked were connected to the Syrian army under the leadership of Bashar Assad,” the service said. “Residents of northern Israel reported hearing explosions from across the border with Syria.”

Here’s the Brent price chart. They have since come down a bit:

