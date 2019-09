Energy stocks like Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) are down today after a bear market in equities and a weakened demand for oil in the United States.

Crude oil is really feeling the heat, dropping 2% today to $79.58, falling below $80 a barrel for the first time since early March.



Photo: FinViz

