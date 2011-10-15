Crude Oil Jumps On Signs Of An Improving Economy

Light sweet crude oil for November delivery is up 2.65% to $86.46 a barrel, after closing at $84.45 a barrel yesterday.



This move comes after U.S. retail sales blew past expectations at 8:30 AM ET. The data suggests that energy consumption would likely increase as consumers seem willing to spend. Oil prices also rose on optimism of a resolution of the European crisis by EU leaders, ahead of their summit next week.

