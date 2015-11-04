Crude oil is up 4%

Crude oil spiked to the highest levels in four weeks on Tuesday.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures in New York rose more than 4% to as high as $US48.35 per barrel.

Reuters reported that gasoline and diesel prices were also rallying, with US gasoline up nearly 6%, and ultra low sulphur diesel up about 5%.

After the market close on Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly data on crude stockpiles, and analysts estimate a build by 4.1 million barrels according to Investing.com.

The Energy Information Agency will publish its data tomorrow.

Here’s a chart showing crude oil’s rise on Tuesday:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.