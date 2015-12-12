Crude oil collapses to a 7-year low

Myles Udland

Crude oil will not stop falling.

On Friday, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the US benchmark price, fell to as low as $35.92 a barrel, the lowest price in over seven years as the commodity continues to get hammered.

Since last year the price of crude is down about 40% and since hitting a peak of around $110 in June 2014, WTI is off nearly 70%.

This latest collapse in oil prices comes on a day when stocks were getting crushed as markets continue to remain skittish ahead of an expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve next Wednesday.

Here’s the chart.

