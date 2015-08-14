Crude oil is sliding to new lows

Akin Oyedele

Crude oil is heading even lower to levels last reached six years ago.

On Thursday morning, West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell nearly 2% to as low as $US42.48 in New York.

Earlier this week, the 12-member oil cartel OPEC reported that its output rose to a 3-year high in July.

In the US, the latest data from the Energy Information Administration released Wednesday showed that crude inventories fell by 1.68 million barrels last week, a smaller-than-expected decline. Stockpiles remain at the highest levels for this time of year in at least 80 years.

WTI fell into a bear market last month, and is now down as much as 30% from highs reached in June.

Here’s a chart showing the decline in crude today:

Finviz

And here’s what the last few weeks have looked like:

Finviz

