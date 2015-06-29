Crude oil is down 2%

Crude oil is sliding.
On early Monday morning in New York, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down more than 2.2%.
Across markets on Monday, we’re looking at a broad sell off after a ton of bad news out of Greece over the weekend.
In the US, stock futures are down about 1%. In Europe, stocks are off about 4% in Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, and down more than 2% in the UK.
The euro is also weaker by about 0.5% against the dollar.
The decline in assets around the world follows news this weekend that Greece will hold a referendum on its latest bailout package on July 5.
Greece’s latest bailout, however, is set to expire on Tuesday, and it looks like Greece won’t be able to make a payment due to the IMF the same day.
