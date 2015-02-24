Good morning!

The weekend is over and crude oil is getting crushed.

On Monday morning, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down more than 4% to trade back below $US49 after crude had another wild week in which prices finished lower after trading as high as $US54 a barrel.

Monday’s drop in oil comes after Friday saw the number of US oil rigs shutting down decline less than the prior week.

A report from Bloomberg News on Monday also attributed some of the weakness in oil to the restarting of a pipeline in Libya that had been out of service due to a fire.

Here’s the early drop in oil prices.

