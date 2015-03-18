Crude oil tumbles below $43 a barrel

Another day and more new lows for crude oil prices.

On Tuesday morning in New York, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil briefly cracked below $US43 a barrel, a new six-year low for the commodity.

Near 7:30 am ET, WTI was trading just above the $US43 level, down about 2%.

Last week, crude oil prices fell 9%, taking another meaningful leg lower after a few weeks of relative stability with WTI prices near $US5o.

On Tuesday morning, Brent crude oil prices, the international benchmark, were also lower by around 2% to below $US53 a barrel.

As oil production has continued to ramp up from US shale plays, a number of strategists have said that prices are going lower because the market is simply oversupplied.

Back in November, a major catalyst for the major breakdown in oil prices was OPEC’s decision not to cut oil production, a decision that has also led to oversupply of the market.

On Monday, Business Insider’s Shane Ferro reported that Ibrahim Al-Muhanna, an adviser to the Saudi minister of petroleum, said OPEC’s decision not to cut production wasn’t based on political motives, but made simply because some OPEC producers were not ready to cut production — and OPEC does not act alone, Al-Muhanna said.

Here’s the latest chart of WTI.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.