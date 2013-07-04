Crude Oil Jumps After A Super Bullish Energy Report

Crude oil is up more than 2% today. A 10:30 am Department of Energy report showed crude stocks for the week ending June 28 fell by 10.3 million barrels versus an estimated -2.32 million.



WTI prices have since come down slightly, and are now at $101.52

Here’s the chart:

Brent is also up big today, +1.33% to $105.39.

Gas Buddy says this may drive up gasoline prices in the next few days.

