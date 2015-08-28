Crude is surging again

Photo: Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

Not satisfied with staging the largest one-day percentage rally since the global financial crisis, crude oil is surging higher yet again on the back of improved investor sentiment.

As the 5-minute tick chart below reveals, the renewed surge occurred upon the resumption of trade in Chinese markets.

A lower USD/CNY fixing from the PBOC – 6.3986 compared to yesterday’s close of 6.4053, something that has weighed on the US dollar – appears to have been the catalyst for the latest leg higher in crude.

Chinese stocks are also helping to boost sentiment, trading up by around 1%.

Front-month crude futures are up 74 cents, or 1.74%, at $43.34 a barrel.

