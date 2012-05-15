Oil Prices Sink To A 6-Month Low

Crude oil just hit $94.24 per barrel, which marks the lowest point it has traded since December. Crude began tumbling at the start of May, as it began the month trading over $104 per barrel and has dropped roughly 10% in just the first half of the month.



Oil stocks have traded slightly worse than the rest of the market.

Photo: FinViz

