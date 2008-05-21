Oil, Gas Inventories Plummet: More Fuel For Soaring Prices

More bad news for petroleum prices:



Crude inventories fell 5,320,000 vs. consensus of a 300,000 gain.

Gasoline inventories fell 755,000, vs. consensus of a 250,000 gain.

Distillates increased 728,000 vs. consensus of a 1,425,000 gain.

Update: Oil hit another trading record today at over $134. Fantastic…

See Also: Peak Oil Man Scares Bejesus Out of CNBC Viewers With Tales of $15 Gas

