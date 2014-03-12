Oil Is Back Below $US100

Crude dipped below $US100 for the first time in nearly a month on an expected stocks build.

Analysts polled by Platts say the EIA will announce tomorrow that supplies increased up by 2.3 million barrels, compared with a build of just 0.1 million barrels last week.

This week, oil has declined nearly 3%. Commodities across the board have also been flagging of late in line with the ongoing slow down in China. Copper is down more than 4%, while platinum is off more than 1%.

Here’s the chart for crude:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.