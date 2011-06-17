Britain Is A "Crude Colonial Power In Decline," Says Argentina's Cristina Kirchner

The President with her daughter Florencia

Photo: Casa Rosada

Nearly three decades ago, Britain sent a naval task force 8,000 miles across the ocean to retake the Falkland Islands from Argentina.But today things have changed. This week Argentina’s Christina Kirchner personally welcomed the first British Falklander to ask for Argentine citizenship.



Britain’s David Cameron responded: “I would say this: as long as the Falkland Islands want to be sovereign British territory, they should remain sovereign British territory – full stop, end of story.”

Kirchner responded ruthlessly: “In the 21st century (Britain) continues to be a crude colonial power in decline.” She branded Mr Cameron “arrogant” and said his remarks were an expression of “mediocrity and stupidity,” according to The Telegraph.

Check out the fastest growing economies of the next 40 years >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.