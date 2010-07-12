Crucial BP Leak Test Will Now Show Whether Doomsday Scenarios Are Correct

BP is at a crucial stage in its process of capping the leaking Deepwater Horizon oil well.



According to the company, on Twitter, they will begin a new test to measure “well integrity.” Remember, Matthew Simmons, the Dr. Doom of the energy world, has been saying that well integrity is shot, and that no attempt to cap it or even plug it with a relief well could possibly work if true.

According to BP we’ll know more about well integrity in the next 48 hours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.