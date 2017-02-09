Crown will build Australia's tallest skyscraper in Melbourne

Crown is building Australia’s tallest building Source: Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts will build Australia’s tallest skyscraper – a massive 90-storey hotel and apartment tower – on Melbourne’s Southbank next to its existing hotel and casino complex after the Victorian government signed off on the project today.

Crown’s One Queensbridge hotel will rise a staggering 323m over the city, pipping the nearby Eureka Tower by around 26 metres and the planned Australia 108 in the city by 3 metres.

It will feature 388 hotel rooms and 708 residential apartments and provide $2.1 billion in economic benefit, the company says. The hotel has been designed by London architecture firm Wilkinson Eyre.

It will also feature a rooftop bar, restaurants, retail and office space, along with a new, 24-hour pedestrian laneway connecting through to Freshwater Place.

When completed, One Queensbridge’s six-star hotel will give Crown more than 2000 rooms across its hotel and casino complex, which the company says is currently running at 90% capacity.

Premier Daniel Andrews called it “a bold transformation of Melbourne’s skyline” that will create up to 4000 jobs – 3000 during construction, then another 1000 jobs once the tower is open.

As part of the negotiations between Crown Resorts and developer Schiavello Group, the companies will spend $100 million to upgrade Queensbridge Square and the disused Sandridge rail bridge.

The deal includes landscaping and two new cafes in the square, while $15 million spent on the old rail bridge in a plan premier Andrews says will turn it into an area like Manhattan’s High Line park in New York.

Southbank Boulevard will also be improved, including a new bike strip.

Schiavello Group hopes to get construction on the 5000 square metre site under way next year, with a construction time frame of five to six years.

Here is Paul Baker from London architecture firm Wilkinson Eyre explaining the ideas behind One Queensbridge.

