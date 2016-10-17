CROWN SHARES PLUNGE IN EARLY TRADE

Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

Shares in Crown Resorts fell hard in early trade after Australian employees were detained in China for gambling-related offences.

A short time ago, the shares were down 10% to $11.65.

Crown says it believes that its Executive Vice President VIP International, Jason O’Connor, is one of 18 Crown employees detained.

“To date, Crown has not been able to speak with its employees and is working closely with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to urgently make contact with and ascertain the welfare of its employees,” a spokesman said today.

“Crown is endeavouring to provide support to the families of its employees in China and Australia. Crown is yet to be provided with details of why its employees have been detained.”

