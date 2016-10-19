Gambling in Macau. Aaron Tam/AFP/Getty Images

Crown Resorts shares are falling again.

A short time ago, the shares were down 3% to $11.00.

The shares have taken a hard hit this week after the arrest of 18 employees in what is seen as a crackdown on casino companies marketing in Mainland China. The shares fell 13.9% on Monday.

Analysts say this could impact the flow of high rollers to Australia. The Barangaroo facility is a six star hotel and a VIP casino.

The NSW government today confirmed it would not allow poker machines, one area where any shortfall in VIP business could be made up.

Crown Resorts, whose largest shareholder is billionaire James Packer, is still waiting on word about its 18 staff, including three Australians.

Packer says he has asked Crown to do everything possible to contact the employees and to support their families.

It’s not yet know what charges the Crown employees face.

Chinese police last year arrested 13 South Korean casino managers and several Chinese agents suspected of luring people from China to gamble in South Korea.

