CrowdTwist Raises $6 Million To Reward People For Dropping Brand Names In Their Social Status Messages

Irving Fain is cofounder of CrowdTwist

CrowdTwist, a TechStars NYC startup, just raised a $6 million Series A round from Softbank Capital, Fairhaven Capital, kbs+p Ventures, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, and a few angel investors.The New York-based startup works with brands to reward fans across online, social and mobile channels. It connects to brands’ websites, Foursquare, Facebook and Twitter accounts, and keeps track of all fan/brand interaction.



It then provides brands with metrics to track their most loyal promoters and helps them derive a social media ROI. CrowdTwist has partnerships with LiveNation and JCPenney; last week it relaunched singer Kelly Clarkson’s official fan site.

CrowdTwist was founded in 2009 by Irving Fain, Josh Bowen, and Mike Montero. This recent round of financing makes it the second breakout TechStars NYC company. Earlier this summer, fellow Techstars alumni OnSwipe, an app-like experience for publishers, raised a $5 million Series A round.

