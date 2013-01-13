Startup Crowd-Funded A Private Jet To Vegas For New Year's Eve [PHOTOS]

CrowdTilt is a company that makes it easy to raise money for any cause you want.Think Kickstarter, for creative and non-creative projects alike.



To welcome 2013 in style, CrowdTilt leveraged its own platform and partnered with Crossroads to raise more than $62,000 amongst its employees and their friends to throw one heck of a New Year’s Eve party. (Donors gave $300-$400 each.)

From a private plane to a private shuttle to luxury casino suite, the donors stayed up all night for a New Year’s Eve party to remember.

