This Amazing Crowdsourced 'Star Wars' Remake Is The Best Thing You'll See All Weekend

This is awesome.

Recently, 480 “Star Wars” fans went into their little creative caves and made 15-second clips of different parts of “Empire Strikes Back,” the second instalment in the series.

Then somebody cut it all together to form a complete shot-by-shot remake of this writer’s personal favourite “Star Wars” instalment of all time.

And the presentation is all over the map, with people using everything from puppets, to acting, to CGI.

It ranges from the ludicrous:

To the cartoonish:

To the puppetish:

To the extremely well-crafted:

Geeks and nongeeks alike don’t want to miss this.

See the whole video here:

