This Amazing Crowdsourced 'Star Wars' Remake Is The Best Thing You'll See All Weekend

Matt Johnston

This is awesome.

Recently, 480 “Star Wars” fans went into their little creative caves and made 15-second clips of different parts of “Empire Strikes Back,” the second instalment in the series.

Then somebody cut it all together to form a complete shot-by-shot remake of this writer’s personal favourite “Star Wars” instalment of all time.

And the presentation is all over the map, with people using everything from puppets, to acting, to CGI.

It ranges from the ludicrous:

Star Wars CS1YouTube/Star Wars

To the cartoonish:

Star Wars CS3YouTube/Star Wars

 To the puppetish: 

Star Wars CS2YouTube/Star Wars

To the extremely well-crafted:

Star Wars CS4YouTube/Star Wars

Geeks and nongeeks alike don’t want to miss this.

See the whole video here: 

 

