The Internet Has Designed The Ultimate Hotel

New York City-based real estate firm Prodigy Network is converting a Financial District highrise into an extended-stay hotel for business travellers.
In order to give future guests the best possible experience, the firm turned to crowdsourcing, hosting a design competition and then having the public vote on the best submissions. More than 10,000 votes were cast on 70 submissions, which were eventually narrowed down to a list of 10 finalists. A panel of expert judges then selected an overall winner in three different categories: Private Space Design, Public Space Design, and Digital Experience.
The winning designs will be combined in what the firm has named the Cotel, a trendy extended-stay hotel and coworking space at 17 John Street in New York City’s Financial District.
“The winners of the 17 John competition were intuitive to the needs of travellers, creative in the interactive spaces and understood the function of extended stay residences,” Prodigy Network founder and CEO Rodrigo Nino said in a press release. “This will be one of many design competitions presented to the crowd and we look forward to empowering those with the greatest ideas.”
The hotel won’t be completed for some time, but we’ve got an inside look at what it will look like, based on the winning renderings. It’s an interesting look at how the needs of business travellers are changing as more technology becomes available.
The Cotel will be located at 17 John Street, next to the upcoming Fulton Center transportation hub and a block away from the World Trade Center.
The project will be an interesting combination of traditional and contemporary architecture. An 8-story glass structure by famed architect Winka Dubbeldam is being added to the top of the building.
Winning designs were chosen in three different categories. In the 'Private Space' category, French designer Vianney Lacotte's flexible working and living space was the most popular choice.
This means you'll be able to make your room as private as you like, or you can open it up for dining or entertaining.
Since the Cotel is targeting business travellers with extended stays, the common areas include coworking space and private offices.
The roof terrace looks like it will be an amazing place for guests to relax with skyscrapers lit up around them at night.
For the winning 'Digital Experience' design, Venezuelan team Anton, Gley & Mari Gvac created an app that will allow guests to customise their rooms' amenities using their phone, tablet, or desktop computer.
The app would let you communicate with room service and the concierge, just like how you might use Siri.
