Top 10 Rules For Crowdsourcing Business Ideas

To traditional business people, crowdsourcing probably sounds nuts.



Instead of hiring top talent to handle a problem, companies turn it over to the masses.

The term was coined by journalist Jeff Howe in 2006. Back then it was a relatively unknown phenomenon.

But in recent years crowdsourcing has become downright trendy. Major brands like PepsiCo and Toyota have embraced the technique.

Without careful control and planning, however, crowdsourcing can lead to disaster. We’ve chronicled a few of those unhappy accidents in the past, you can check them out here.

“I still think it can be an incredibly effective way for a company to cut costs or generate ideas,” says Howe. “But right now, I think it would serve folks well to approach crowdsourcing with a little more scepticism.”

With that in mind, we spoke with several experts, academics and business leader who laid out the crowdsourcing do’s and dont’s they’ve collected over the years.

