Top 10 Rules For Crowdsourcing Business Ideas

To traditional business people, crowdsourcing probably sounds nuts.
Instead of hiring top talent to handle a problem, companies turn it over to the masses.
The term was coined by journalist Jeff Howe in 2006. Back then it was a relatively unknown phenomenon.
But in recent years crowdsourcing has become downright trendy. Major brands like PepsiCo and Toyota have embraced the technique.
Without careful control and planning, however, crowdsourcing can lead to disaster. We’ve chronicled a few of those unhappy accidents in the past, you can check them out here.
“I still think it can be an incredibly effective way for a company to cut costs or generate ideas,” says Howe. “But right now, I think it would serve folks well to approach crowdsourcing with a little more scepticism.”
With that in mind, we spoke with several experts, academics and business leader who laid out the crowdsourcing do’s and dont’s they’ve collected over the years.
Crowdsourcing can be applied in a lot of different ways. The first step is deciding what makes the most sense for your project.
In his book, Crowdsourcing: Why the Power of the Crowd is Driving the Future of Business, Jeff Howe lays out the four basic approaches:
- collective intelligence: Firms like InnoCentive use the crowd to solve complex problems.
- creation: Agencies like Ad Hack connect companies with creative talent.
- voting: Brands like Mountain Dew let users vote on the look of new brands.
- funding: Sites like Kickstarter raise money through the crowd.
When letting the crowd make a business decision, it crucial that you prevent a small group have an out-sized influence.
'This is the by far the most important thing you should think about when running a crowdsourced project,' says Howe.
The executives at Island Records, for example, were upset when their crowdsourced concert tour for pop star Justin Bieber decided to send the teen idol to North Korea.
'How open to participation is the brand? Or, to flip the question, how much control of communications does the brand need?' asks James Sherrett, founder and CEO of Ad Hack, which uses crowdsourcing techniques to match clients with creative talent.
'Many brands are consumer-focused and benefit from a totally open creative process. Other brands are business-to-business or subject to regulatory requirements and need a different approach. Match the process to the brand and you're starting on the right foot.'
Focus on the numbers that will matter to your objectives, not the easy ones to measure, says Ad Hack's James Sherrett.
'For instance, are you focused on the number of participants or on the quality of their participation? Too often we see crowdsourcing projects measured on how many submissions they received rather than the quality of the work.'
Dell computers has great success with its 'Ideastorm', which let consumers offer suggestions on their new product line. It was a specific project with a narrow focus.
President Obama had the opposite experience during his first ever 'digital town hall'. Marijuana legalization advocates turned up in force, a public embarrassment for the White House. Without strong boundaries, it was impossible to control the conversation.
It's important to learn what inspires people to participate. 'The crowd is not a faceless monolith. It's real people with motivations and fears,' says Ad Hack's Sherrett.
To get the best work you've got to understand what your community wants. Are they after money, recognition or the chance at impress their peers? Find what motivates them and you'll get better results.
The recent Old Spice campaign used crowdsourced content to become a viral hit. But it also paid careful attention to powerful influencers.
'We're looking at who's written those comments, what their influence is and what comments have the most potential for helping us create new content,' said the campaign's director, Ian Tate. It was the mix of celebrity and obscurity that made the campaign succeed.
Michael Sikorsky, CEO of the failed crowdsourcing project Cambrian House, was honest about where his project went wrong.
A key assumption for us, which proved out NOT true: given a great idea with great community support and great market test data, we would be able to find (crowdsource) a team willing to execute it OR we could execute it ourselves. We needed amazing founding teams for each of the ideas -- this is where our model fell short.
