Commuters Are Fighting To Get On The Few Trains Running Out Of Post-Sandy Williamsburg

With the L train still down, commuters from Brooklyn’s Williamsburg are flooding the J, M and Z trains. Today may be the worst day yet, as people return to work and bikers take the train to avoid bad weather.



The G train was just restored.

Our reporter Ashley Lutz was stuck at the Marcy platform in Williamsburg for an nearly hour, as every train that stops is already packed and lets on only 2-3 people.

Fights are breaking out on the platform, as cops with loud speakers are trying to keep the peace.

It was impossible to stay behind the yellow safety line because the crowds were so tight and people were pushing to get on the train.

When Ashley finally got on a train it was so crowded no one could move. Still people tried to push in, yelling “there’s room on that train!” Someone else yelled at someone to get off the train because they cut in front of him.

There are no cabs in the area and car services have a two-hour wait — if you’re able to get them on the phone.

The L platform is usually this crowded every morning (when it’s running), but trains come every 2 or 3 minutes during rush hours. The J, M and Z trains only come every seven to 10 minutes, even with the increase in crowds.

The MTA has said it hopes to get the G and L trains running later this week.

Photo: Ashley Lutz

Photo: ashley lutz

Photo: Ashley Lutz

