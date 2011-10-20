The Biggest Betting Game On Facebook Just Raised $6 Million

Photo: Crowdpark

Crowdpark the most popular betting game on Facebook with over 1 million users, just raised $6 million from Target Partners and Earlybird Venture Capital.The social betting platform lets users wager virtual currency on the outcomes of real-life events, like sports games and elections.



Based in Berlin, Crowdpark just introduced its next generation “dynamic betting” technology, which serves as a real-time marketplace for these types of bets. Information will update odds similarly to how share prices fluctuate on the NASDAQ.

Crowdpark says it will use the money to improve the product, create new games, and hire talent.

