Here's where Wall Street's biggest campaign donors fall on the political spectrum

AP Tom Steyer, Wall Street’s top megadonor.

Business Insider recently published a list of the biggest political donors on Wall Street. Here, we take a closer look at their political ideologies.

Crowdpac, a company working to inform voters about the political process, used decades of campaign finance reports from the Federal Election Commission to create a scoring system that evaluates where politicians and campaign donors fall on the left-right spectrum based on who is donating to whom and officials’ voting records.

Liberal donors will donate to liberal candidates; conservatives running for office will seek out conservative donors. By tracking the relationships between donors and candidates, Crowdpac is able to assign an ideology score to candidates and donors alike.

Here’s where the 16 biggest Wall Street donors fall on Crowdpac’s ideological scale. Donors in blue are left of center, donors in red are to the right.

While conservatives outnumber liberals on the list ten to six, the more liberal donors fall pretty far to the left on Crowdpac’s scale:

And here’s how each of the Wall Street megadonors gave between the 2012 and 2014 campaign cycles. Thomas Steyer of Farallon Capital Management’s donation total is staggeringly huge, requiring an axis break in the chart:

